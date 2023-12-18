Ammonia leak in Lyttelton

The ammonia leak was contained about 8.30am Sunday morning. Photo: file image

Firefighters have contained an ammonia leak from a ship at Lyttelton Harbour.

Fire and Emergency said three crews had been called to the wharf, where the chemical leak was reported about 5am on Sunday.

Firefighters worked with engineers to get the situation under control, and it was resolved about 8.30am.

There was no threat to the public, Fire and Emergency said.

Earlier on Sunday, about 4am, fire crews contained another ammonia leak at a meatworks in Lorneville, north of Invercargill.

This story was first published by RNZ