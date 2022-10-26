Ardern hitches ride to Antarctica with US Air Force

A US Airforce C-17. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

The prime minister is making a second attempt to complete her scheduled trip to Antarctica after yesterday’s trip was cancelled mid-flight due to poor weather.

The second trip, however, will be made on a US Air Force plane, which will quicken the typical eight-hour journey to five hours.

Ardern departed from Christchurch Airport at 11am on a C-17 Globemaster, which is the biggest aircraft to fly from Christchurch to Antarctica.

Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

The 53-metre plane can carry 80,000kg worth of cargo, or up to 189 passengers, on its voyages to the ice.

Antarctica NZ general manager for communications and people Megan Nicholl said on Tuesday Prime Minister Ardern’s initial trip had been turned around due to bad weather at McMurdo Sound.

“Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon [we call it a boomerang flight!],” a statement from Nicholl said.

The visit was previously scheduled from Tuesday to Friday to mark the 65th anniversary of Scott Base - New Zealand’s Antarctic home - and the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Ardern is a well-known Antarctic history buff, with explorer Ernest Shackleton one of her personal heroes.

“Antarctica is part of New Zealand’s heritage and future and we’re committed to its protection as a natural reserve for peace, science and co-operation,” she said before the first trip on Tuesday.

“Globally significant research is carried out by New Zealanders there, and New Zealand is invested in that long-term and essential research including through the Antarctic Science Platform and other science investments.”

-By Nathan Morton