Big Bargain Book Sale opens

Book lovers can fill their shelves with bargains. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch's big book sale is on today and tomorrow.

The annual Libraries Big Bargain Book Sale at Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre has thousands of books on offer.

Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said the sale is a highly anticipated event for literature lovers.

"Each year we see a great amount of interest as hundreds of people pour into the centre and browse books for all ages and interests," she said.

"This is a chance to buy a range of material that has outlived its purpose in the library’s collection, with thousands of books, magazines, DVDs and CDs up for grabs for incredible deals."

Sale prices start at $1 for young adults’ and children’s books and $3 for most adults’ books, DVDs, CDs, and other audio-visual items.

The sale is on until 7pm tonight, and 9am- 4pm Saturday.