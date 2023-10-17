Booze ban plan for Christchurch park

QEII Park is home to Taiora: QEII Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council has proposed an alcohol ban at Queen Elizabeth II Park and the surrounding area.

The city council is looking at amending the Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw to allow for the alcohol ban at QEII, specifically during large-scale events.

The booze ban request was made by members of the community.

City council head of strategic policy and resilience David Griffiths said if it goes ahead schedule 2 of the bylaw will need to be amended to include QEII as a "large-scale event alcohol ban area".

The ban would apply from 12am to 11.59pm on the day of any designated event within the Ascot Ave, Bower Ave, Travis Rd, Frosts Rd and Beach Rd area.

"The proposed ban would be consistent with other Christchurch event venues that host large-scale events, such as Hagley Park," said Griffiths.

"The ban would aim to limit anti-social behaviour in public places surrounding the venue on the days where there are large events."

Event providers can still apply for special licences to serve alcohol at these events.

"We’ve heard from stakeholders, including Christchurch School of Gymnastics, Taiora QEII, Children’s Christmas Parade Trust, and Avonside Girls and Shirley Boys’ High Schools, who all support the proposal,” said Griffiths.

The city council will make a decision on the ban on December 12. If approved, the bylaw amendment will take effect from December 18.