Brazen theft of prized Holden from Christchurch car yard

Anna McGlinchey’s prized Holden was taken from a city car yard. Photo: Supplied

Mice chewed through wiring to put the brakes on Anna McGlinchey’s collector’s item – and then rat-like cunning was employed to steal it.

The jet-black 2010 Holden Special Vehicles GTS was stolen from a Christchurch car yard recently after being targeted by thieves believed to be equipped with new technology capable of circumventing the Holden’s sophisticated security system.

McGlinchey left her “pride and joy” at Blackwells City Holden on Moorhouse Ave about 10 weeks ago after mice had chewed through the wiring loom while the $90,000 vehicle was parked on her property in North Canterbury.

Police are investigating whether the theft is linked to a city locksmith having electronic gear stolen from a vehicle.

Thieves used a duplicate key to start the vehicle before it was driven through a hole cut in a fence.

CCTV footage of an alleged car thief near Blackwells City Holden on Moorhouse Ave. Image: Supplied

After viewing CCTV footage, Blackwells chief executive Steve Grenfell believed the thieves were part of a professional car theft ring.

"The people the police are looking for are very experienced.

"For us to use our factory tools, we couldn’t have got that car started for 2-½ to 3 hours.

"They managed to get it started from ‘whoa to go’ in an hour.

"I’ve since learned there is a black market programming tool and if they get some blank keys they can get into it and re-programme the car.”

Grenfell was aware of other dealerships being targeted in the city, and not just the Holden brand, although those Australian-made models had increased in value since production halted in 2017.

He said security staff patrolled Blackwell’s premises overnight.