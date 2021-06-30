Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Canterbury Uni law school dean Ursula Cheer on proposed hate speech laws

    The Government is under pressure to explain exactly what the proposed new hate laws would mean for criminal offending.

    A new, clearer offence in the Crimes Act may be created with penalties that could range from three months' to three years' jail and fines up to $50,000 dollars.

    Canterbury University Dean of Law Ursula Cheer spoke to RNZ's Corin Dann about the changes: 

    The plan's been condemned by the Opposition as 'Orwellian' and a huge win for 'cancel culture'. It wants to know at what point insulting or offensive views could land someone in court.

    National Party MP Simon Bridges put a scenario to the Justice Minister Kris Faafoi while debating in Parliament.

    Faafoi said every case is different, but it would be a very high bar.

