Charity provides chance to recycle electronic waste in Christchurch

Each year New Zealanders create an average of 19kg of e-waste per person, which is an alarming statistic.

To raise awareness, Kilmarnock Enterprises has teamed up with the Rotary Club of Christchurch Sunrise and Warehouse Stationery to organise an electronic recycling day for Christchurch locals.

As well as putting the spotlight on New Zealand’s e-waste problem the event, which will be be held on November 21, will also raise awareness of the important role Kilmarnock plays in the community.

For over 60 years, the Christchurch-based charity has been in the business of changing lives.

Since 1958, their mission has been to provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

At Kilmarnock, people gain experience in a large variety of work, including food packing, assembly, refurbishing and electronic recycling.

By providing an inclusive and enriching paid work environment, their team are encouraged to unlock their full potential.

In 2017, Kilmarnock even established a training academy to give individuals with disabilities another chance to excel in education and gain NZQA credits.

In addition to breaking down social barriers, Kilmarnock is passionate about making a positive environmental impact.

After playing a key role in the Government’s TV Take Back Programme, they decided to launch their own electronic recycling scheme. The local charity now processes a range of electronic items, and provides both public drop-off and corporate partnerships for a small fee.

They dismantle a variety of e-waste so it can be de-manufactured to recover the maximum amount of recyclable materials. This also ensures hazardous substances don’t make their way into landfill.

Recycling these metals plays an important role when it comes to conserving Aotearoa’s natural resources.

It’s important that we all actively try to find ways to reduce our carbon footprint. That’s how we can all make a difference.