Friday, 7 August 2020

Christchurch Mayor's husband dies aged 69

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel with her husband Rob Davidson. Photo: Newsline CCC
    The husband of Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, lawyer Rob Davidson, has died after a battle with cancer.

    Davidson, the father of City Councillor Mike Davidson, was 69.

    Acting Mayor Andrew Turner says that the news has saddened Council staff and Councillors.

    “Our thoughts are with the Mayor, Councillor Davidson and all of Rob’s family at this difficult time,” Turner said.

    “Many of us knew Rob and admired his determination and tenacity in supporting Christchurch communities, particularly the people of Aranui, and his strong commitment to Lianne in their 25 years together.

    “It is a great loss for his family, along with many community groups in Christchurch.”

    Davidson had been the Aranui Community Trust Board Chairperson since the group’s inception in 2001, citing his commitment to helping to “build a good community”.

    He also supported the building of the Aranui Wainoni Community Centre and was a Board member of the Salisbury Street Foundation for over 25 years, which included a number of years as the chairperson.

