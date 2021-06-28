Christchurch photo shoot supports friend living with cancer

Claire Blackall organised a photography fundraiser at Cracroft Community Centre for a young family whose father has stage 4 cancer. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch woman Claire Blackall’s photography fundraiser for a friend with stage 4 lymphoma brought back memories of her own father who is dying of bowel cancer.

The Cashmere resident raised $820 recently by offering $50 photo shoots to anyone who wanted a crafted portrait of their family and pets.

All profits will go to the family of her husband’s best friend, Shannon Cave, who this year was diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system.

With cancer and chemotherapy weakening his immune system, Cave, a self-employed tiler, has been unable to work, putting financial pressure on his partner and young family.

Portraits taken on the day included babies and “a couple of fur babies.” Photo: Supplied

Blackall aimed to raise $1000. Even though the initiative made hundreds of dollars, “It doesn’t feel like enough.”

“It’s lovely that people came along and did it, and I know the family hugely appreciate that as they’ve had a massive loss of income,” she said.

“[Cave] has gone from working full-time to suddenly being at home all the time and being really sick, anxious, having no energy to do anything and with [his] hair falling out.”

On the day, 15 different groups had portraits taken, including kids, a grandmother and grandson and “a couple of fur babies.”

The Old Stone House at Cracroft Community Centre was the planned backdrop, but poor weather meant creating a make-shift studio in Blackall’s lounge, with her toddler, dog and cat running amok.

Portraits taken on the day included this fur baby. Photo: Supplied

This was a challenge for someone who prefers natural backgrounds.

“One family who came; they themselves are going through the same thing, as the father also had stage 4 cancer,” said Blackall.

“I put a shout-out on Facebook saying it was in support of a family, and quite a few businesses came together and offered bags of clothes and massage, hair, cleaning and supermarket vouchers.

Shannon Cave. Photo: Supplied

“That’s the cool thing about Christchurch – when people need [help], people really do come together.”

It was not the first time Blackall has put a charitable twist on her creative skills.

Originally from Oxford, England, Blackall volunteers at Heartfelt New Zealand, a non-profit organisation of professional photographers who gift photo shoots to families experiencing a palliative diagnosis.

Claire Blackall on her wedding day with her father, Mike Blackall, who has stage 4 bowel cancer. Photo: Supplied

She did this because she understood the magic behind capturing memories of loved ones with terminal illnesses.

“My dad has terminal bowel cancer, so I’ve always wanted to use my photography skills to have something to give to others.”