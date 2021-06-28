Christchurch photo shoot supports friend living with cancer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Cashmere resident raised $820 recently by offering $50 photo shoots to anyone who wanted a crafted portrait of their family and pets.
All profits will go to the family of her husband’s best friend, Shannon Cave, who this year was diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system.
With cancer and chemotherapy weakening his immune system, Cave, a self-employed tiler, has been unable to work, putting financial pressure on his partner and young family.
“It’s lovely that people came along and did it, and I know the family hugely appreciate that as they’ve had a massive loss of income,” she said.
“[Cave] has gone from working full-time to suddenly being at home all the time and being really sick, anxious, having no energy to do anything and with [his] hair falling out.”
On the day, 15 different groups had portraits taken, including kids, a grandmother and grandson and “a couple of fur babies.”
The Old Stone House at Cracroft Community Centre was the planned backdrop, but poor weather meant creating a make-shift studio in Blackall’s lounge, with her toddler, dog and cat running amok.
“One family who came; they themselves are going through the same thing, as the father also had stage 4 cancer,” said Blackall.
“I put a shout-out on Facebook saying it was in support of a family, and quite a few businesses came together and offered bags of clothes and massage, hair, cleaning and supermarket vouchers.
It was not the first time Blackall has put a charitable twist on her creative skills.
Originally from Oxford, England, Blackall volunteers at Heartfelt New Zealand, a non-profit organisation of professional photographers who gift photo shoots to families experiencing a palliative diagnosis.
“My dad has terminal bowel cancer, so I’ve always wanted to use my photography skills to have something to give to others.”
- Donate to the cause here.