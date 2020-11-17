Christchurch school gets behind local mum and dad businesses

New World Wigram owner James Backhouse is presented with a thank you card by Oaklands School pupils Amelia White, Alex Montague-Ebbs, Emilia Montague-Ebbs, Megan Siave, Declan Siave and Noah Blake. ​Photo: Supplied

Oaklands School is promoting businesses owned by its families or Halswell locals as a way of supporting them in difficult economic times.

The Halswell-based school is also giving thank you cards made by pupils to businesses that have previously supported fundraising activities.

Oaklands parent teacher association president Cameron Montague-Ebbs said it wanted to thank and support those who had given generously to school fundraising activities in the past, or businesses that were owned by school families.

The PTA, with the backing of school leaders, developed the Oaklands Te Kura o Ōwaka Business Directory and promoted it on the school’s newsletter, website and on the PTA’s Facebook page.

It hoped when people needed a product or service they would consider giving their custom to businesses on the list, she said.

“Covid-19 has had a big impact on many aspects of life and we wanted to do what we could to support our community,” she said.

“Local business have been very supportive of our fundraising activities in the past but we understand in this environment if they are not able to be as generous as they previously have.

“Instead of asking, we wanted to say thank you and let them know we are grateful for what they have already done for our school community.”

The school has had to alter or cancel a number of fundraising activities this year to keep pupils safe, such as regular discos, sausage sizzles and a quiz night, Montague-Ebbs said.

The school was still planning to hold its end-of-year community celebration, the school gala, on December 11 from 5.30pm.

“The focus of our gala this year is a celebration of each other, and we are inviting families to come and enjoy rides, games and great food with their families and friends.”

Oaklands School principal Margaret Trotter said the local community was always important to the school and fostering that connection was increasingly important following the Covid-19 pandemic.

- By Kim Thomas