City councillors to put 10 per cent of pay to charity

Sam MacDonald

Two city councillors say they will donate 10 per cent of their salaries to charity as the financial burden of Covid-19 begins to weigh down on the city.

City councillor Sam MacDonald has decided to donate 10 per cent of his $114,130 salary to the Christchurch City Mission.

"I have made the personal decision to donate 10 per cent of what I receive from the council to the Christchurch City Mission for the foreseeable future. This won't fix the world's problems but I hope it signals to everyone that I am playing my part as well," he said.

City councillor Phil Mauger said he planned to give away 10 per cent of his salary to two organisations in his Burwood Ward on top of the of the 10 per cent he has already donated to two other organisations within the area.

This comes after, Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she would be willing to take a pay cut to her $195,000 salary as the financial burden of Covid-19 begins to weigh down on the city council.

Phil Mauger

Elected members are able to donate portions of their salary to charity, however, decisions around salary increases and decreases must be approved by the Remuneration Authority.

Chief executive Dawn Baxendale, who is on a salary of $495,000, said she was yet to discuss taking a pay cut with her executive leadership team but did not rule one out for her and her team.

"Going forward all options will be looked at in detail," she said.