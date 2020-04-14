Claim cycling being used as a 'loophole to socialise'

Photo: File

With fewer motorists out during the lockdown, cyclists appear to be claiming the roads as their own across Christchurch.

Some have been riding their bikes outside the cycle lanes and in groups, which has led to concerns from other road users and police.

Rudy Wahnig is a nurse and has had to beep her horn at cyclists several times on her travels from Scarborough Hill to The Princess Margaret Hospital in Cashmere.

“I could drive around a corner on Scarborough Hill and need to do an emergency stop because there is a cyclist in the middle of the road. I don’t want to be put in a position where I may crash and hurt myself or someone else,” she said.

“I can tell by observing cycling groups that people are using cycling as a loophole to socialise. I assume this is why I have seen cyclists riding three abreast in an attempt to maintain social distancing from each other, with no regard for drivers.”

Canterbury's road policing manager, Acting Inspector Greg Cottam, said police are aware of some cyclists' behaviour falling below what is expected of them during the lockdown.

He said it has been noted especially along popular cycling routes, such as Dyers Pass Rd and Gebbies Pass.

“Cyclists have been observed potentially ignoring social distancing requirements and, on occasion, there have been reports of large groups of cyclists riding together.”

Cyclists are not required to use a cycle lane, but they are advised to if one is available.

"It is an offence to ride more than two abreast, which carries a $55 infringement fee.

“Police would like to remind cyclists that the Level 4 restrictions mean maintaining a distance of at least 2m from others, only exercising locally and only with those in your bubble, and staying home as much as possible,” Cottam said.

He said police will be stopping cyclists they believe are not complying with these requirements and be educating and encouraging those people.

“Warnings or arrests can occur as a last resort, for example if someone is found to be repeatedly in breach of the restrictions.”

On April 2, Clint Hoeben was killed while out cycling in Fernside, North Canterbury, with his daughter.