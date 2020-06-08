Cold, but mainly fine weather ahead - thanks to a big high

Snow on Mt Dobson near Tekapo on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

After a weekend of freezing temperatures across most of the country, a big high is in the forecast, bringing fine weather in the new week.

The outlook for the week, according to MetService, will be mainly fine around the country, aside from scattered showers in western areas.

Sunshine is on the cards all the way from Auckland to Fiordland and along the Southland coast - but that would mean drought-stricken Auckland will be missing out on the much-needed rain.

A cold front that moved up the South Island on Sunday brought freezing temperatures down south.

Tekapo was the coldest place where people woke up to a freezing -6.6 C, followed by Pukaki Airport at -5.9C and Alexandra at -4.8C.

The temperature at Christchurch Airport at -3.3C, and snow was down to between 800m and 900m for Fiordland, Southland and Clutha on Sunday evening.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said, however, that the temperatures were normal but Christchurch and Kaikoura were about 3-4 deg C lower than usual.

Philip Duncan of WeatherWatch said New Zealand is in for a cooler southwesterly flow for most of the week because of a massive high-pressure system.

"Next week leans drier than average in many places with showers here and there and cooler west to southwest winds will be colder the further south you go," he said.

"Next weekend the high should cross New Zealand, bringing lighter winds and a newly forming easterly flow for northerners."

According to MetService, from Auckland southwards, there will be cloudy periods and isolated showers becoming more frequent from the morning and then easing later on Monday.

It will be fine and frosty for Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury in the morning and night, and showers with possible hail from Buller to Fiordland, also coastal Southland and Clutha.

Fine weather, with just isolated showers is in the forecast for most of the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rain with develop south of Taihape and Gisborne on Friday, but the weather will remain fine further north. The South Island can expect morning rain, the North easing to isolated showers.