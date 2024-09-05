Concert helps schoolhouse restoration

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The afternoon included a powhiri, high tea and a performance by The Canterbury Association Oxfords Project.
The vocal quartet consisted of James Parmeter and George Blundell (from Christ Church, Oxford) and Adrian Lowe and Kimberley Wood (from Christchurch).
The restoration has involved significant repairs, seismic strengthening, and moving the building to a less erosion-prone site on the same section.
Said Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Wheke kaumātua Donald Couch: “Our old schoolhouse has served us for 150 years, and with this restoration, it will serve us and the community for another 150 years.”
Attending the concert were Banks Peninsula MP Vanessa Weenink, former Port Hills MP Ruth Dyson, and the Anglican Bishop of Christchurch, Dr Peter Carrell. HMNZS Canterbury Commander Bronwyn Heslop and 12 of her crew and Reserve Forces director Clive Holmes also went along.
The concert was organised by Nuk and Christine Korako, Dr Te Maire Tau, Gabrielle Huria and Haydn Rawstron.
Said Rawstron: “The Canterbury Association endowment at Christ Church, Oxford, pays for the Oxfords Project and in turn produces this vocal quartet.”
He paid tribute to the late Mary Weston, whose patronage had paid for project visits.