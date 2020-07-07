Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Cyclist and motorist injured in separate crashes

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services were called to two separate crashes in Christchurch this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said one driver was taken to Christchurch Hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck in Bishopdale.

    She said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highsted and Sawyers Arms Rds about 4.42am on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, a cyclist - a man reportedly aged in his 50s - has also received minor injuries after a collision with a car in Burwood this morning.

    The spokeswoman said police were advised of the crash at the intersection of Travis Rd and Bassett St about 7.43am.

    She said it was too early to comment on what caused the crashes. 

     

     

