The incident occurred in Halswell on March 1. Photo: NZ Police

A cyclist seriously injured in a crash with a bus in Christchurch earlier this month has died, police say.

Police were notified about the crash at the corner of Whincops Rd and Richmond Ave, Halswell, at 10.18am on Tuesday, March 1.

The cyclist, 81-year-old Gabrielle Bolt, was taken to Christchurch Hospital, where she died early today, police said in a statement.

Police said they were are supporting Mrs Bolt's family and all those involved.

An investigation is ongoing.