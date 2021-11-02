Declining satisfaction behind Christchurch City Council action plan

The city council's annual residents' survey has found a decline in satisfaction ratings over the past few years. Photo: Newsline

A decline in satisfaction ratings has prompted Christchurch City Council to implement a five-point action plan responding to the findings of its annual residents’ survey.

City council assistant chief executive Lynn McClelland said the council is determined to turn around the trend of the past few years.

The 2021-2022 residents’ survey is now being carried out until March 2022.

"We also want to help residents understand the realities of the financial, legislative and other trade-offs and challenges that form the context of the council’s decision-making," McClelland said.

Photo: Getty Images

The plan involves improving existing work programmes and adding new initiatives to help lift the city council’s performance.

"There will be a stronger focus across the council teams on ensuring that level of service targets are met. We will also be improving our processes for dealing with customer service requests," McClelland said.

Communication would also be a focus.

"We will be providing people with regular updates on how we are performing in the areas that they have identified as being of particular interest to them, such as roading infrastructure, water, safety and sustainability,’’ McClelland said.

The city council is also exploring how it can improve its engagement processes and residents’ understanding of decision-making.

"Options we are exploring include making greater use of local community board forums and working more closely with community groups and institutions, such as schools and universities.

"We are also considering giving people more options on how they can provide feedback and at potentially changing the way we operate hearings so they are less judicial in style," McClelland said.

"As an executive leadership team we are committed to working with councillors to improve our communities’ understanding and engagement with council decision-making."

The 2021-2022 residents survey covers services such as parks, libraries and service centres and is distributed to a wide range of people via email, letter and feedback at city council facilities. Find out more about the five-point action plan here.