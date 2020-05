Rawson St in New Brighton. Photo: Google

A motorist crashed into a pole and caused a power cut in a Christchurch suburb before driving off into the night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police and Orion staff were called to the scene on Rawson St in New Brighton about 7.27pm on Wednesday.

A FENZ spokesman said there was "nobody around" when fire crews arrived.

He said firefighters stayed to isolate the power pole until Orion staff arrived to re-connect the lines.

Police are making enquiries into the crash and who was responsible.