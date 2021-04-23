Finalists named in Canterbury Heritage Awards, standard higher than ever

The Riverside mural. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The finalists for the biennial Canterbury Heritage Awards have been whittled down after the quality of the contenders prompted protracted debate among the judging panel.

Dame Anna Crighton. Photo: Supplied

After weighing up more than 60 entries the four-strong panel selected 30 finalists to progress.

"The judging this year was extremely difficult," said Christchurch Heritage Awards Charitable Trust chairwoman Dame Anna Crighton.

"The standard of entries was higher than ever before and the variety, too, was indicative of just how heritage is so important to so many people in so many ways.

"Now that almost half of our built heritage has been demolished, appreciation of what remains is evident. The jurors agreed, without exception, that every entry was worthy in contributing to the character and streetscapes of our city and province."

Entries for the six categories encompassed a wide variety of projects from walking tours and domestic dwellings to mansions, cottages and bridges.

"The entries afford the opportunity to recognise heritage in all its forms and to tell the stories that are so important to us as a community and a culture,” Crighton said.

Category winners and the supreme overall winner will be announced at the awards ceremony at Christ’s College on June 11.

The judging panel comprises Heritage New Zealand chief executive Andrew Coleman, urban and regional planner Ivan Thomson, Clare Kelly, an architect specialising in heritage conservation, plus structural and civil engineer Andrew Marriott.

Islay Cottage in Lyttelton. Photo: Supplied

Domestic Saved and Restored: Islay Cottage (Tony & Brenda Good) Montrose Station Homestead (Wilson & Hill Architects), The Britten Stables (The Britten Stables Ltd), The Vicarage, Geraldine (Michael & Brigitte Barker), Thornton Earl Manor (AO Architecture Ltd).

Public Realm Saved and Restored: Balmoral Fire Lookout (Hawarden Waikari Lions Club), Corner Kilmore and Barbadoes Streets (Tim & Anna Chesney), Majestic on Durham (Sheppard & Rout), The Pumphouse (Paddy & Jackie Snowdon), Rose Chapel (Christchurch City Council), School of Art, The Arts Centre (The Arts Centre), The Nurses’ Memorial Chapel (Christchurch City Council).

Outstanding Contribution to Heritage: Head of the Harbour book (Governors Bay Heritage Trust), Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House (Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga), Ng King Chinese Market Garden Settlement (Ng King descendants & Ashburton District Council), Structural Performance book (Dmytro Dizhur).

Seismic: Christchurch Town Hall (Warren and Mahoney), Muse Art Hotel, Rakaia Gorge No. 1 Bridge (WSP & Downer), Sacred Heart Basilica, Timaru (WSP NZ Ltd), St Peter’s Church, Upper Riccarton (Church Property Trustees), The Public Trust Office Building.

Heritage Tourism: Amiki Tours Urban Exploring (Amiki NZ Ltd), Awaroa/Godley Head Coastal Defence Site (Department of Conservation). Riverside Market Mural (Riverside Limited), Waka on Avon (Ko Tane).

Future Heritage: Aldersgate Centre (Wilkie + Bruce), Memorial Bridge (Warren and Mahoney), St Bede’s College Chapel (Wilkie + Bruce Architects), Tūranga Christchurch Central Library (Architectus).

The Nurses' Memorial Chapel at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Supplied