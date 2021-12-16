First NZ case of Omicron detected in Christchurch

The first case of the Covid-19 variant Omicron has been detected in New Zealand, the Director-general of health has confirmed.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media late this afternoon the case has been detected at a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in Christchurch.

Bloomfield said the person arrived in New Zealand on a flight from Germany via Dubai that landed in Auckland. People on that flight were then transferred to Christchurch on a chartered domestic flight.

He said all people on that flight are in two hotels in Christchurch.

"This person was tested on day 1, a positive test result on day 2 was reported - that was on the 12th [of December]. The case was reported on the 13th in our numbers as a case that had come from the border."

He said the person with Omicron was double vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. After testing positive, they were moved from the Crowne Plaza Managed Isolation facility to the Sudima Christchurch Airport MIQ facility which has a quarantine wing.

Dr Bloomfield said today there were good protocols in place "that are designed to stop the virus getting across the border that have served us incredibly well", like with the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Bloomfield said the bus driver who took the person to their hotel will get tested, as well as the crew on the Air New Zealand flight.

There was one other case confirmed from that flight, but genome sequencing showed it is the Delta variant, he said. However, everyone on that flight was now considered a close contact.

"We are treating every border-related case as if it was Omicron", Bloomfield said, and urgent sequencing work was being carried out on all border cases.

The Sudima Christchurch Airport facility has a very strict Infection Prevention and Control measures in place developed by the Ministry of Health to manage the risks of spreading Covid-19 – as do all MIQ facilities. The staff at these facilities are experienced in managing and caring for positive cases, the Ministry said.

NZ 'very well prepared'

Bloomfield said today he wouldn't rule out future localised lockdowns, should Omicron make its way into the community.

"Even under the current [traffic light] framework, there is provision for local restrictions - whether that is Delta or Omicron."

However, he said one change made to protocols is that if there were an Omicron case at the border, then everybody on that flight would be considered a close contact - on both the international and domestic flights.

Everyone on the floor of the MIQ facility where they were staying would be considered a close contact.

"They complete their full 10 days at the isolation facility at this point while we await further data on Omicron, that's our interim approach."

Bloomfield said returnees could not leave their rooms until day 1 test results were in. When this case was found, they were immediately moved to a quarantine facility.

"We think there's very little risk to others in the MIQ facility, both staff and people who are staying there."

Bloomfield said the incubation period of the Omicron variant was shorter than Delta, so the ministry was confident it would pick up these cases during the seven days of managed isolation.

He said there was no additional risk to Cantabrians at the moment due to this case. "We have every intention of keeping Omicron out of the country for as long as possible."

Bloomfield said that while the arrival of a new variant is concerning, New Zealand is well placed to manage Omicron cases.

“We knew it would be a case of when, not if, Omicron arrived on New Zealand’s shores - our health and MIQ teams around the country have been planning for it.

“With a strong border, we are prepared to detect Omicron cases in international arrivals and manage them appropriately.

“Whole genome sequencing on every Covid-19 case detected at the border remains a critical element in our defence against Covid-19.

“We know how rapidly Omicron has spread globally, so it’s been important to make sure every border case detected undergoes urgent genome sequencing. We have been doing everything we can to prepare for Omicron and to keep it out of the community since the variant was first identified.

“Our vaccine rollout remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron. With 90% of the eligible population now double-dosed, and the booster programme under way, New Zealanders are well protected.

"We want vaccinations to continue increasing and ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.”

Prof Michael Baker. Photo: supplied

Rapid spread of Omicron globally

Although it was first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa, subsequent data showed Omicron was initially detected in four foreign nationals who entered Botswana on November 7 this year.

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly globally, and countries are responding by tightening border restrictions and ramping up protection measures in the community.

It could affect the reopening of New Zealand's borders next year.

University of Otago epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker says that, on its own Omicron, doesn't pose much risk as the case has been detected in quarantine.

"The significance for us is much different to every other country, as we are isolating everyone that enters New Zealand. This is the benefit of New Zealand sustaining its quarantine system at the present time," he said.

"The risks are no more serious than having any other case detected in MIQ. The difference is, if the case did infect staff and get into the community it would be much more severe - this variant is effectively more transmissible because to some extent, it can evade immunity.

"We know of no Omicron cases in the community and we want to keep it that way. We see in Australia and the UK you've got Omicron transmitting very widely while there is a Delta outbreak. Omicron will increase because it can partially evade the immunity we built up through vaccination.

"It is definitely not something we want to have in New Zealand at the moment. I think the biggest decision confronting the Government now is what to do about the planned relaxation of border controls in January and February next year," he said.

"It seems to be a logical decision would be to postpone the opening plan into February to give people more certainty and understand more about this variant. The home isolation plan was designed when we were dealing with the delta variant which is being well contained and keeping rates relatively low across the country. In that scenario, we can tolerate a less rigorous quarantine system.

"When the goal is now to keep out every case of Omicron, we are back to in a sense, an elimination status of the variant. I don't think the government's current reopening plan is compatible with keeping Omicron out.

"Omicron will very soon become the dominant variant in MIQ. Typically we are only seeing one to three Delta cases a day in MIQ... Soon we will see mixed infections. It's not quite clear to me whether this is something that will displace the Delta variant."

Several flight crew members who arrived in New Zealand on Monday night are close contacts of an Omicron case.

The crew members have been identified as close contacts of an Omicron variant case in Australia.

Earlier this month, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it was "inevitable" that Omicron would turn up in MIQ - but that it was too soon to predict whether the country would revisit the plan to lift international border restrictions from January

While early studies suggest the Omicron variant may be able to bypass some of the antibody immunity brought about by the Pfizer vaccine, researchers are confident that the jab offers reasonable protection against severe disease.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre's medical director, Professor Nikki Turner, told The New Zealand Herald this is a vital feature of an effective vaccine.

"This should continue to reassure us of the importance of continuing the heroic efforts of our vaccination programme to ensure as many of our population can access the vaccine as possible."

Moreover, studies suggested a third booster dose of the Pfizer shot may be able to stop Omicron in its tracks.

"A booster dose, or having previously had Covid, appears to be important in restoring much of the reduction in protection to the vaccine," Turner said.

"There is a question as to when the best timing of a booster dose will be, many countries are considering what the best timing for a booster dose would be, and that is a decision that New Zealand is also currently reviewing."

Aussie cases and travel

Australia recorded its first cases of Omicron last month - two people who flew into Sydney from southern Africa on November 27 were infected with the strain.

The variant has since spread to multiple Australian states, prompting questions about the Government's plan to begin re-opening the New Zealand border in January.

From January 16 2022, fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers are expected to be able to travel from Australia without needing to go through MIQ. Instead, you can isolate at home for seven days.

Fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers can travel to New Zealand from all other countries from February 13, while all fully vaccinated individuals can travel to New Zealand from April 30 onwards.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said key travel dates will be reviewed at a meeting just over a week before then.

The latest information on Omicron will be assessed on about January 7 or 8 and adjustments made if necessary, Ardern said.

"If we roll forward self-isolation when Omicron is dominant in Australia, it will effectively be the start of Omicron here."

Ardern said the severity of any variant, and the impact of existing vaccines would be assessed.

- RNZ, NZ Herald and ODT Online