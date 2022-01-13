Flatmate lucky to escape burning house with dog

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The spray painter, along with homeowner Darcy Lutton and the terrier returned to the partially destroyed property on Blankney St in Hornby yesterday to continue the clean-up operation following the blaze.
Smith was relaxing on the lounge couch with the air conditioning on when a neighbour raised the alarm about 6pm.
"So I opened the lounge door and the hallway was full of smoke.
"I opened the bedroom door and my bed was on fire."
Smith retreated to the lounge, grabbed Doozer by the collar and fled through the front door as the intense heat blew out windows."I left my phone inside and the most painful part was not being able to ring Darcy to tell him the house was on fire.
"I felt helpless because I couldn’t do anything.
"I sat out on the road in my undies and watched the house burn down.
"I was a bit dumbfounded about what actually happened."
"I don’t know how they’ve managed to narrow it down to that, but the charger was plugged in and has obviously ignited or done something that’s started the fire in his room,” Lutton said.
Smith retrieved his mobile but lost most of his possessions, including clothing, his birth certificate and other identification documents, a wallet, and about $5000 in car parts for his Nissan Silvia.
Fortunately someone gave him a shirt as firefighters extinguished the blaze.
A mate then provided a bag of clothing.
"The fire brigade were wicked and massive," Lutton said.
"Massive thanks to the neighbours and family and friends who obviously all pulled together.
"A couple of dudes down the road, I don’t even know, they came down with a big pile of fish and chips for me, my family and friends that were helping me out."
"The old house ain’t looking too sharp anymore but I managed to go in and save a picture of the old boy (dad)," Lutton said.
"I grabbed that, the beers I had in the fridge, and just sat outside and watched the house simmer away."