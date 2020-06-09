Full steam ahead for bookings at beachside hot pools

Photo: Newsline

A sold-out opening week at He Puna Taimoana is set to continue as people flock to the new beachside destination.

He Puna Taimoana Manager Merryn Skipper says the response to the New Brighton pools, which opened at Queen’s Birthday weekend, has been “overwhelming” as people of all ages check in for a seaside soak.

“We have decided to continue our online booking system as we move to alert level 1," said Ms Skipper.

“Our guests tell us it is so much easier to arrive at the pools and simply check in as we already have their contact details and payment via their booking. The set session times save our guests from long wait times."

Ms Skipper says He Puna Taimoana will continue to offer four daily sessions that last 1hr 45min.

The facility is cleaned and sanitised between each session.

“The sessions quickly sell out, so we are increasing the ticket numbers available in peak times," she said.

Under alert level 1 the facility’s sauna and steam room will also be open.

“People will be able take in the stunning view of New Brighton Pier whilst soothing aches and pains in the sauna for the first time since opening," said Ms Skipper.

She says many pool users are thrilled with the “breath-taking beach views” and the “amazing pools”, describing He Puna Taimoana as a “huge asset to the east.”

“Guests young and old are enjoying the hold pools and we couldn’t be happier with the community support," said Ms Skipper.