Funds sought by anti-water bottling group to take battle to Court of Appeal

    A legal challenge against water bottling practices in Canterbury needs financial support from the public.

    Anti-water bottling group Aotearoa Water Action is taking its legal battle with Environment Canterbury and water bottling companies, Cloud Ocean Water and Rapaki Natural Resources, to the Court of Appeal.

    It comes after the group’s challenge of ECan’s decision to grant the two companies resource consent to bottle the region’s water in the High Court fell on deaf ears, with the consents deemed lawful.

    With the group now preparing another challenge of the consents, which would see the two companies extract 8.8 billion litres of water a year from the region’s aquifers, it is attempting to raise $55,000 to help fund legal costs.

    With about $12,500 raised so far and less than 20 days left to raise the full amount, the group is facing a race against time to meet its minimum target of $55,000.

    Pledges can be made here.

     

     

