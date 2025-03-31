Gang leader jailed over multimillion-dollar Christchurch drug operation

Eleven Tribesmen were charged when Operation Italian Sky targeted their South Island network in 2023. Photo: Supplied By Al Williams, Open Justice reporter For a time, a gang leader lived a lavish lifestyle, often travelling business class abroad and driving cars that cost six figures.

But then it all came crashing down for Ricky Michael Te Rangi Poa.

The national vice-president of the Tribesmen Motorcycle gang had been at the helm of a multimillion-dollar methamphetamine, cocaine and money laundering operation based in Christchurch.

Known as Sarge, BIGKO and Rick, he was the main financial beneficiary of the enterprise and instructed his 10 co-defendants to do the groundwork.

He had them arrange the supply of the drugs while he kept at arms’ length from the kilos of meth and cocaine himself.

Poa stored large quantities of cash derived from the network’s activities and used the cash to fund the purchase of more drugs and personal expenditures.

According to a summary of facts, the 33-year-old was legally unemployed but lived an affluent lifestyle.

Poa travelled to Thailand and Indonesia, where he stayed in luxury accommodation.

He lived in Thailand for several months and gang associates and family members took regular trips to visit him, funded by Poa despite him having no legitimate source of income.

He owned or used several high-value vehicles, including a $65,000 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a $149,000 2021 Mercedes-Benz and a $159,500 2021 BMW X5 SUV.

However, it all came to an end in 2023 when the group were arrested as part of the police Operation Italian Sky run by the National Organised Crime Group.

The operation identified 11 members of the Tribesmen as operating the multimillion-dollar meth and cocaine supply network out of Christchurch between September 2021 and October 2023.

Poa was charged in relation to the purchase and supply of 13kg of meth and 2kg of cocaine, and money laundering.

On Friday he appeared in the High Court at Christchurch supported by his wife, who was seated in the public gallery.

He was sentenced to seven years and seven months’ imprisonment.

Defence lawyer Simon Shamy told Justice Robert Osborne since Poa’s arrest, he had used his time in custody “relatively wisely”.

He had engaged in training and education which, Shamy submitted, showed he was serious about rehabilitation and moving away from “the lifestyle which has been so much a part of this offending”.

Justice Osborne said he had received correspondence that helped explain how Poa got caught up in a life of crime.

“I acknowledge the abuse you have suffered. You were exposed to gangs from a young age, you were involved with Killer Bees at 13, you were a full member of the Killer Bees at age 16.”

Tribesmen national vice-president Ricky Poa (pictured left) oversaw a multimillion-dollar drug dealing and money laundering operation. Photos: Supplied via Open Justice

While his background did not justify the offending, it did explain how the offending became part of Poa’s life, Justice Osborne acknowledged.

In sentencing Poa, the judge said it was important to note the harm caused and the countless victims of drug addiction in the community.

“Society as a whole suffers from meth and cocaine.”

Taking the meth supply as the lead offence, Poa’s role as the leader and the quantity involved, Justice Osborne adopted a starting point of 17 years’ imprisonment.

That was uplifted by two years for the charge of supplying cocaine.

Justice Osborne then applied a 60% credit to account for Poa’s guilty pleas and mitigating factors.

“I regard your remorse as genuine, you do have insight into the harm you caused, and you have a real interest in genuine rehabilitation.”

Justice Osborne said Poa’s sentence would also have a significant impact on his children as he had been an important presence in their lives and had taken a traditional role in parenting.