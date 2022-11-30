Gary McCormick to leave More FM

Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick has announced he will be stepping down from his More FM breakfast show after 18 years.

McCormick is set to take up a new opportunity on talk station Today FM.

Said McCormick: “I'm going to go to Today FM where I'm going to be able to do political stuff, interviews, panel discussions on politics, podcasts and my own show at some point during the week.”

"It will be a bit jarring ... probably the time has come," he said.

McCormick's exact role at Today FM is still not known, but he said he will have the chance to do his own show.

"I know it’ll be a shock to some people and I hope it doesn’t upset you too much," McCormick said.

"You do become part of people’s lives, particularly in the morning when people are vulnerable and we’re aware of the responsibility we carry to help people through their day."

He will start his new role in April next year.