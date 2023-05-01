Greater Christchurch growth supported

Jim Palmer. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A whopping 7000 people have provided feedback on the future of Greater Christchurch.The recently completed Huihui Mai engagement by Whakawhanake Kāinga Komiti (Greater Christchurch Urban Growth Partnership) sought feedback from Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri residents.

The survey covered issues related to growth, including a suggested ‘‘turn up and go’’ public transport service (Mass Rapid Transit) route.

Chairperson Jim Palmer said the survey attracted feedback across all age groups, including more than 1300 from young people aged under 25.

There were responses from 5048 Christchurch and Banks Peninsula residents, 1396 Selwyn district residents and 493 people living in the Waimakariri district.

By 2050 more than 700,000 people are projected to be living in the Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts, a 30 percent jump on today’s population.

It is expected to top one million people within the next 60 years.

Mr Palmer said the feedback showed residents cared about the future of their city, towns and neighbourhoods.

The region faced several challenges including accommodating a larger population, housing affordability and responding to climate change, he said.

The vast majority of respondents (86%) supported focusing the growth around the key urban and town centres and along public transport routes.

More than half of respondents (53%) supported the proposed ‘turn up and go’ Mass Rapid Transit route.

But those in Rolleston, east Christchurch, Rangiora and south Christchurch wanted the route extended.

There was also support (56%) for higher density living, provided it was well planned and designed to meet different needs and provided a quality of life.

The feedback will now inform the development of the draft Greater Christchurch Spatial Plan, which will provide a blueprint for future growth and a business case for Mass Rapid Transit.

- By David Hill

​​​​​​​Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.