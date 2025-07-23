Bell unhappy with media account of term in office

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell has labelled a recent account of his tumultuous first term as "bullying".

Last Wednesday, a story about the mayor’s difficult few years in office was published by RNZ and reused by other outlets.

It covered a widely publicised fallout with the former chief executive, a near vote of no confidence in Mr Bell and dirty politics.

The story said numerous attempts had been made to interview Mr Bell — including a trip to Gore to meet him — but the mayor pulled out at short notice and stopped responding.

Mr Bell was not happy with what he read in the RNZ article.

"I think it’s an example of the bullying that I’ve experienced the whole way through," he said.

"I don’t think they’ve done a positive article on anything that we’ve done, and to get comments from the former mayor kind of shows their attitude towards us."

Mr Bell also felt it was misreported that he did not want to speak for the story.

"I’ve just actually been busy serving my community and schedules didn’t line up and they didn’t want to talk to me on the phone.

"I think they said I was avoiding them. That’s not the case whatsoever."

In response, an RNZ spokesperson said the broadcaster stood by its article which included the perspective of a former mayor and the current deputy mayor of Gore.

"As stated in the article, RNZ made numerous attempts to interview the current mayor Ben Bell, even travelling to Gore to meet him. We also made clear to Mr Bell that we wanted to give him an opportunity to respond to the comments of others.

"Mr Bell did not take up this opportunity and has not responded to RNZ’s subsequent efforts to make contact," the spokesperson added.

Former long-serving mayor Tracy Hicks featured in the piece.

Mr Hicks wondered what Mr Bell had achieved, questioned the mayor’s long-term commitment to the area and said the Gore District Council would have avoided reputational damage had he been re-elected.

Mr Bell disagreed with Mr Hicks but said he was entitled to his opinion.

The young mayor is seeking re-election and pointed to that decision as an example of his commitment to Gore.

"In terms of my reflection, I think the first year and a-half was a struggle. There was a lot of change brought about. A lot of councillors just getting used to me and my style," Mr Bell said — a tamer view than Mr Hicks made of the first year: "a train wreck".

Mr Bell said progress was being made with the new council chief executive and momentum was building.

When elected in October 2022, the then-23-year-old became the youngest mayor in New Zealand history.

He thwarted Mr Hicks’ shot at a seventh term by just eight votes.

Mr Hicks said at the last election he was running for the final time, but since indicated to RNZ he was reconsidering.