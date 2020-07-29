Wednesday, 29 July 2020

'Have a look around Quake City': Wanted man taunts police

    Photo posted by Daniel Otene. Photo: Supplied
    A man wanted by Christchurch police has thumbed his nose at the law, taking to social media to label the officers "doughnuts".

    Daniel Leslie Otene, who has connections in the Christchurch, Tīmaru and Ōamaru areas, is wanted by police for failing to attend court and breach of court bail.

    After police went public with a request for public assistance, Otene himself chimed in to lambast the officers.

    Commenting on the Ōamaru Today Facebook page, Otene posted a photograph of himself making an obscene gesture and wrote: "F*** use wont find me in Ōamaru have a look around Quakecity ya doughnuts" [sic].

    Daniel Otene. Photo: Supplied
    In a statement, police told the Herald that "enquiries are ongoing to locate Otene".

    They also had no comment on Otene's social media posts.

    Otene isn't first wanted man to taunt NZ police on social media.

    A screen-grab of the post. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    In 2014, 23-year-old Samuel Evan Lake got into a verbal stoush with Christchurch police over his own mugshot.

    Christchurch police posted a photo of Samuel Evan Lake on their Facebook page, appealing for information as to his whereabouts.

    Lake, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, posted "I need to get a new mugshot" below his photo shortly after it was posted.

    The original Facebook post. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    It prompted Christchurch police to shoot back with: "Come see us and will arrange at no cost."

    "If only they were as good at finding me as they were with comebacks," Lake replied.

    Lake later changed his Facebook profile image to a photoshopped version of the mugshot, altered to look like Ben Stiller's character from the movie Zoolander.

    Police eventually caught up to the cheeky fugitive.

    The altered photo. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    NZ Herald

     

