Benjamin 'Benji' James Short. Photo: NZ Police

Christchurch police need the public's help to find a missing 27-year-old man.

Benjamin 'Benji' James Short was reported missing from from his Linwood home on Thursday, August 6.

"Police and his family are concerned for his welfare," a spokesperson said.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who has seen Benji or knows of his whereabouts."

If you have seen Benji or have information about where he might be, phone police on 105 and quote file number 200806/5192.