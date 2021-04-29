Thursday, 29 April 2021

Heavy rain floods Sumner businesses again

    By Samantha Mythen
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Water inside Fire & Slice’s kitchen, a pizzeria in Sumner, after torrential rain flooded the...
    Water inside Fire & Slice’s kitchen, a pizzeria in Sumner, after torrential rain flooded the streets on Saturday. ​Photo: Supplied
    A pizzeria and a florist were flooded after heavy rain on Saturday saw an overflow of water on the streets of Sumner.

    Pal Singh.
    Fire & Slice manager Pal Singh said as the water rose on the streets outside the pizzeria on Wakefield Ave, it also flowed over the curb and in through the front door.

    The water covered the entire floor of the building, including the dining area, kitchen, pantry and stock chiller, flowing all the way to the back door.

    It took seven hours to clean up the water and sanitise the restaurant once the flooding had stopped.

    Singh said the flooding was disappointing as just two weeks prior the road works through Sumner Village had been completed.

    Said Singh: “The building had flooded in 2019 and after the roadworks had finished we thought this problem should be fixed.”

    A previous business in the building – Stoked – had also seen previous incidents of flooding.

    The owner had raised these concerns with the city council when the new street design came out but their concerns were not addressed.

    The floor of Harakeke florist and giftshop on Marriner St was also flooded.

    Fire & Slice was also flooded in October 2019 after heavy rain. Photo: Supplied
    The Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade was called out at 9pm to the village to provide help to those affected by the flooding.

    Deputy Chief Fire Officer Darren Wright said Christchurch City Council contractors worked alongside the fire brigade, digging out a third stormwater pipe at the beach, which relieved the flooding.

    Wright said when flooding occurred it is important vehicles drive slower through the water to prevent waves which cause further damage to buildings.

