High St upgrade nearly finished

The final section of the new tram track linking High St to Poplar St in central Christchurch is being installed.

The new track is part of the High St upgrade project, the bulk of which was completed before Christmas, including the sewer and stormwater pipe replacements.

Work on the $9 million upgrade started in the middle of last year.

The final poles and overhead wires are now being added to the tram route, which will run along Lichfield St and Poplar St and back up High St to create a loop.

"The work will be completed during the day and overnight as some of the tasks will be quite disruptive to traffic movements," said Christchurch City Council planning and delivery manager Sharon O’Neill.

"We anticipate this work will take approximately six weeks."

Photo: Newsline

O’Neill said a new tram shelter will be installed and work outside the new Cotters building will start when the scaffolding has been removed from the footpath.

"We are working with our contractors Fulton Hogan and Connetics to limit any disruption to pedestrians, businesses and traffic, including completing work at night when required to ensure safety of road users," O’Neill said.

"The area will look fantastic when the work is finished, and will be safer for pedestrians and cyclists."

The changes to High St include: