Hornby community leader announces bid for Christchurch City Council seat

Mark Peters.

Mark Peters is making another bid for a seat at the Christchurch City Council table.

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member has announced he will stand for the Hornby Ward in the October local body elections.

Peters, who will run as an Independent for Hornby candidate, failed to unseat long-time city councillor Jimmy Chen in the 2019 election.

Chen received 3282 votes to Peters’ 2193.

Chen, who was first elected in 2010, said this week he is unsure if he will seek a fifth term.

He would discuss it with his family before deciding whether to run again and make a decision in "another couple of weeks".

Peters has served on the community board since 2019 and said he had proved himself an effective advocate for Hornby.

Jimmy Chen.

"In the past few years, I have worked successfully with local residents to save Denton Park, help stop the proposed toxic waste management plant in Marshs Rd, and successfully opposed an additional liquor store in a totally inappropriate location on Main South Rd, just to name a few.

"Most recently, I was able to secure adding the hydrotherapy pool to the new Hornby Centre, in conjunction with our local Rotary club who are helping with fundraising for it."

Peters said he was keen to get stuck in and make a bigger impact at the city council.

As an independent, he could work with anyone who shares his pragmatic, get-it-done values.

Another Independent for Hornby candidate, Bryce Beattie, will be running for the community board.

The business development manager for an IT distribution company said he works with all sorts of people every day. He took on the role of advocating for his community on the issue of car parking, successfully organising and hosting a community meeting attended by residents, council staff and elected members.

Bryce Beattie. Photo: Facebook

"I’m really excited by the opportunity to get out there, campaign and earn the trust of local voters," Beattie said.

"I will bring a fresh perspective to the board and ensure that the local work programme focuses on delivering the basics properly, and empowering local residents with proper engagement with the community."

Beattie got to know Peters when advocating for parking in his neighbourhood and says he is a hard worker.

"From the get-go, I could tell that the two of us shared a lot of the same values and would make a great team," Beattie said.

Both intend to support keeping control of water assets in the hands of local ratepayers, completing the Hornby pool and library, fixing local roads and managing growth.

They believe the city council needs to live within its means to reduce financial pressures on residents, while still doing what needs to be done.