Hot pools to close for repairs

The Christchurch City Council facility on the waterfront off Marine Pde - which has five heated saltwater pools, a sauna, steam room and a plunge pool - will be closed from Monday, June 17, to Sunday, June 23.
The closure will allow contractors to inspect and fix a suspected leaking pipe underneath the pool complex.
The city council expects to reopen the hot pools on Monday, June 24.
"Unfortunately, the closure is unavoidable, but it will ensure He Puna Taimoana continues to operate well," Skipper said.
"It’s a well-used facility, and we need to keep it running efficiently and safely for customers to enjoy.
"The whole team is looking forward to welcoming people back straight away."
- He Puna Taimoana is open from 10am-7.30pm (late night Friday), seven days a week. Pre-booking is essential to guarantee entry to the hot pools.