Hot pools to close for repairs

The popular New Brighton hot pools, He Puna Taimona, will close later this month for unscheduled repair work.

The Christchurch City Council facility on the waterfront off Marine Pde - which has five heated saltwater pools, a sauna, steam room and a plunge pool - will be closed from Monday, June 17, to Sunday, June 23.

The closure will allow contractors to inspect and fix a suspected leaking pipe underneath the pool complex.

The city council expects to reopen the hot pools on Monday, June 24.

Photo: Newsline

He Puna Taimoana manager Merryn Skipper thanked visitors for their patience while the work is carried out.

"Unfortunately, the closure is unavoidable, but it will ensure He Puna Taimoana continues to operate well," Skipper said.

"It’s a well-used facility, and we need to keep it running efficiently and safely for customers to enjoy.

"The whole team is looking forward to welcoming people back straight away."