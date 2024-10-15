Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Investigation into sudden death in Christchurch

    An "unexplained" sudden death in Christchurch is being investigated by police.

    Emergency services were called to a property in New Brighton about 7.20pm on Monday where a person was found in a critical condition.

    “The person was transported to hospital, however, sadly they passed away some time later," a police spokesperson said.

    “At this stage, the circumstances around the death are being treated as unexplained and police are making inquiries into the circumstances.”

    Police were examining the property on Tuesday morning.

    Stuff reported a police car can be seen parked in the driveway of a property on Rodney St.

    "A scene examination is also being conducted at the property and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area."

    Hato Hone St John was notified about an incident at a private residential address in New Brighton yesterday.

    A St John spokesperson referred all further questions to police.

