Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Jimmy Carr announces Christchurch show

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Controversial British comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his Terribly Funny show to Christchurch in January.

    Carr announced he will perform at Christchurch Arena in January as part of an 11-stop tour of New Zealand.

    His television credits include 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and 10 years presenting Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

    Carr has also hosted three series of Roast Battle on Comedy Central UK and recorded his own Netflix panel show, The Fix, in 2019.

    His Terribly Funny tour will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before heading to Australia and then New Zealand.

     

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter