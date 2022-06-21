Jimmy Carr announces Christchurch show

Controversial British comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his Terribly Funny show to Christchurch in January.

Carr announced he will perform at Christchurch Arena in January as part of an 11-stop tour of New Zealand.

His television credits include 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and 10 years presenting Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

Carr has also hosted three series of Roast Battle on Comedy Central UK and recorded his own Netflix panel show, The Fix, in 2019.

His Terribly Funny tour will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before heading to Australia and then New Zealand.