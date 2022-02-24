Labour of love: New studio for deaf and blind New Brighton sculptor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Brighton Community Gardens volunteers have added the finishing touches to the cabin so Gibson can continue his stone sculpting work there.
Garden funding and administration manager Lin Klenner said she was overwhelmed with the help they received from the community and companies like City Care.
"We’re not talking about someone spending a couple of hours doing a bit of weeding," she said.
The kitset cabin covers 19 sq m and cost about $15,000.
Gibson’s carer approached Klenner last June to ask if Gibson could relocate to the gardens, as his old studio at New Brighton School was set to be demolished and he wanted to stay in the area.
She pitched to Lotto for a funding grant which was successful.
"It was really unbelievable to be honest,” she said.
"It’s one thing to have the vision, but then actually to get people on board to see that vision and believe it ... it feels really good."
"To come at 7.30 on a Saturday morning and work to like five in the afternoon in the rain, not a lot of people would do that," she said.
"I think the support we have from the community around us is just another sign that people believe in what we’re trying to achieve.
"I think people are very supportive of what the garden is doing."
Gibson showed his gratitude to volunteers by bringing homemade scones and stone hearts he’d sculpted as gifts.
"He fits in so well."
Over the weekend, the flooring was laid and a door was installed. Once painted the cabin will be complete.
Gibson is already spending most of his time at the gardens during opening hours, and has already settled into his cabin nicely.
The gardens will host an open house on March 18 to thank everyone involved in the process of constructing the cabin.