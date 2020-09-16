Large police presence as search warrant executed

Police carried out a raid at a Christchurch property on Wednesday morning.

An occupant of the property on Pound Rd in Yaldhurst, who does not want to be named, said he was woken about 7am by police at his door.

He said he was not sure what police were searching for at the property. However, they told him they were executing a search warrant as a result of the people they had seen at the address.

"I'm not sure what they're searching for. You're not going to find anything," he said.

Police execute a search warrant at a property on Pound Rd in Yaldhurst. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A witness said he saw about 14 police cars outside the property when they drove past just before 9am.

A police van with sirens - which is used when undertaking search warrants - was at the scene about 11am.

Four officers could be seen searching the property.

A police spokeswoman would not say why the property was being searched or if anything of interest had been found.

She said more information is likely to be released later today.