Major congestion after tractor breaks down on Rakaia Bridge

SH1 is down to one lane on the Rakaia River Bridge. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a tractor broke down on the Rakaia Bridge.

Police responded to the incident on Main South Rd (SH1) after reports the tractor had run into trouble on the bridge's north lane about 11am on Friday.

The northbound lane was still blocked at 12.30pm and motorists were warned to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a long line of northbound traffic stretches from the bridge to Pendarves Rakaia Rd, south of Rakaia, while southbound traffic was queued back to Breadings Rd.