Man arrested after teen allegedly attacked in her Christchurch home

image_13_0.jpg Fifield Tce, Opawa. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police have arrested a man after an aggravated robbery that saw a teenage girl and her father allegedly assaulted in their Christchurch home on Sunday.

The 31-year-old male is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges including aggravated burglary and assault.

The 18-year-old victim was returning to her Opawa home on Fifield Tce when she disturbed the intruder.

The teenager was allegedly attacked by the burglar who had switched off power to the house while her parents were asleep.

She was seriously assaulted, police said.

Her father was woken by her screams and came to the teenager's assistance, but was then allegedly assaulted by the man too.

Police believed his intervention stopped any further assault on the teenager.

The offender then fled the scene. Both victims required treatment at hospital.

Police would like to speak to anyone in the Opawa area who had property disturbed on Saturday evening or Sunday morning or has information that would assist the inquiry. If you can help police phone 105, quoting police file number 210613/2503.