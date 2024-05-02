Man charged after allegedly threatening Chch bar manager with knife

The Riccs on Blenheim Rd. Photo: Google

A man accused of threatening a Christchurch bar manager after he refused to give him free drinks has been charged with aggravated robbery and threatening to kill.

The 22-year-old was allegedly armed with a knife when he threatened the manager at The Riccs bar on Blenheim Rd on Tuesday night.

He then fled the scene with several stolen bottles of alcohol.

The accused man was due to re-appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 22.

Owner Aman Singh told The Press two men entered the Upper Riccarton bar about 6.30pm.

The men smuggled alcohol into the bar, Singh told The Press, and when he confronted them about it they demanded free shots.

He refused and one of the men allegedly ran towards him with a knife, Singh told The Press.

Up to 15 people were at the bar at the time but police said no one was injured.