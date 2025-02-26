Meeting to discuss future of historic Lyttelton Club

The Lyttelton Club is closing due to declining membership and financial struggles.

Members will meet on March 16 to consider the future of the 153-year-old Lyttelton Club if it is forced to close due to declining membership and financial struggles.

In an email to more than 900 members this week, the Dublin St club’s governance group said they received a minimal response to a recent appeal for support, which forced them to consider the next steps.

Members are set to vote on several key decisions during the special general meeting at 1pm on Sunday, March 16. This will include when the building may close, whether to lease it to a private operator, sell it outright or turn it into a "community centre".

They will also need to determine how any remaining club assets are distributed and whether a trust will need to be established to protect and manage the building if it is leased.

Governance group member Steve Gallop said "a range of ideas to keep the club going" will be discussed at the meeting.

"No decisions have been made yet on the future and the club is still functioning," Gallop said.

He said one option is to "retain the legacy of the club by protecting the building" so it could be used by the community.

The governance group has expressed a preference for leasing the venue as a community hub or long-term hospitality venue, rather than seeing it repurposed or demolished.

In the email to members, the governance group said the building could still "live on as a neighbourhood pub, restaurant, gaming, entertainment, live music and function venue."

Members will also have a chance to propose alternative ideas to keep the club going but the current financial situation would make this difficult.

"Further, the governance team are prepared to remain involved to manage the inevitable closure of the Lyttelton Club; the creation of a trust to administer the asset; and then secure suitable trustees to secure the building’s future."