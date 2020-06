Photo: NZ Herald/file

A moped rider has been seriously injured after crashing into an unoccupied, broken-down vehicle on Christchurch's Southern Motorway.

The crash happened near the Annex Rd underpass about 6.40am on Monday.

St John New Zealand spokesman Gerard Campbell said the rider has been transported to Christchurch Hospital.

A westbound lane between the Barrington St on-ramp and Curletts Rd was closed but is now open.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.