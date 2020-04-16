Mosque victim family in search of kind samaritan

A few days after the March 15 mosque shootings, Abdelfattah Qasem's daughter Sara wrote a message in chalk on a wall to commemorate her late father.

"I love my darling Dad Abdul, I love you, I miss you."

More than a year later, this message remains written on the wall outside the Christchurch Botanic Gardens while all others have been washed away by the rain.

Mr Qasem's wife Siham Alsalfiti believes someone is preserving this message by going over it in green chalk, it was originally written in blue chalk.

She said she would like to find this person and thank them.

Mr Qasem was killed while trying to help those injured at Al Noor Mosque during the shooting.

His daughter Sara told the New Zealand Herald: "When the person went to reload his gun, my dad got up and went round telling people 'I'm not hurt, how can I help' and as he was searching for people to help he bumped right into the person and was shot."

The week before the shooting he had booked flights for June to see his first grandchild in Melbourne.

The Canterbury Museum is asking anyone who knows anything about the mystery conservator to send information to: info@canterburymuseum.com