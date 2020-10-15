Thursday, 15 October 2020

New 58m wall erected around Christ Church Cathedral

    A bright new 58m wall was unveiled around the Christ Church Cathedral site today to keep people up to date with the project's progress.

    The wall includes signage which explains what is happening with the project to reinstate cathedral.

    It was unveiled at an event with the Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Lawrence Kimberley, Christchurch city councillor Yani Johanson and some of the children who contributed to the wall artwork.

    The new Cathedral Grammar School Girls' Choir also performed.

    "The team at the Christ Church Cathedral reinstatement project have been putting in some hard yards getting this refreshed signage across the line," a spokesperson said. 

    "It's bright, interesting we hope, and most importantly designed to keep people up to date with what's happening with the project to reinstate Christ Church Cathedral."

     

     

