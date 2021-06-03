New arrivals at Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Park’s newest arrivals – five young nyala, an elegant African antelope. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch has some new arrivals - five young African antelopes, known as nyala.

They are the first nyala, which are antelopes native to southern Africa, Orana has ever held. Distinguished by a short fluffy tail and beautiful orange coats with white stripes, the elegant African antelopes are capturing the attention of Orana staff.

The two males and three females, aged 1-4 years-old, were transferred from Wellington Zoo last week. The females will be on display for the first time from 11am on Thursday.

"It’s a privilege for us to join the regional breeding programme for these stunning animals," said Lead Ungulate Keeper Stewart Taylor.

"Orana plays a key role in maintaining genetically healthy sustainable programmes especially for hoofstock species being New Zealand’s only open range zoo.

"The nyala have settled in nicely, though they could have had a nicer welcome to Christchurch given the terrible wet weather over the weekend.

"The girls are very friendly and inquisitively approach keepers whereas the boys are more reserved”.

Nyala are spiral-horned antelope, but only males have horns that can grow over 80cm and have a yellow tip.

"Our boys are young with small horns so we will watch the development of their magnificent horns with interest.

"The males are separated from the females and housed off-display for now."

The main threats to nyala are poaching and habitat loss.

They number less than 30,000 in the wild and the majority of the population is protected in national parks in sanctuaries in Southern Africa.

"I am sure visitors will enjoy meeting these amazing animals and we hope in time they will produce lots of youngsters," Taylor said.