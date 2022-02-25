No definite reopening date for Banks Peninsula road; mayoral candidate opts not to dig track himself

Goughs Bay Rd residents John and Carol Masefield are frustrated by the lack of road access to their property. Photo: RNZ

Some Banks Peninsula residents effectively cut off since wild weather in mid-December have relocated to Akaroa as uncertainty continues over the restoration of their road to the outside world.

Access to Goughs Bay has been limited since floods and slips made the road servicing the tiny rural settlement impassable 10 days before Christmas.

Although Christchurch City Council and contractors Fulton Hogan are working to establish temporary access through properties to adjacent Paua Bay, residents have been critical of the recovery response.

There are fears it could be at least a year before the road is reopened.

In the meantime, long-term residents John and Carol Masefield depend on a quad bike and temporary access through a neighbouring property run by Lyndon Palmer to reach Akaroa and beyond.

Palmer’s wife Sandie Stewart and two school-aged children have relocated to a rental property in Akaroa now classes are under way.

Masefield appreciated the city council was in the process of expanding the neighbour’s stock trail to ideally provide four-wheel drive access, but was still frustrated about the status of Goughs Bay Rd.

“All the other bays have got access in and out, even if the roads are not perfect, we’ve got nothing,” he said.

Phil Mauger.

Aspiring Christchurch mayor and current city councillor Phil Mauger visited Goughs Bay last month and wanted to use his own machinery to dig a track into the bank around a 30m long slip zone to provide the Masefields with temporary four-wheel drive access.

“The neighbour (private landowner) was happy to help out but they (council staff) were concerned the hillside was unstable and it may come down,” said Mauger, who owns a contracting company.

“I don’t mind taking a calculated risk because that’s what you do when you’re in business, but the council guys have to be risk averse or they’ll end up in the gun at the drop of a hat.

“They suggested I’d be better off if I didn’t do it.”

Mauger notoriously took another roading issue into his own hands in July 2020, when he dug an unauthorised ditch in red zone land to ease flooding on Pages Rd in the eastern suburbs.

The city council then spent $30,000 to fill in the unauthorised trench.

Masefield spoke to city council staff last week, but a timeframe for Goughs Bay Rd’s reinstatement was not forthcoming.

Andrew Turner.

However, Banks Peninsula councillor and Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner provided some clarity.

He said the repair design has been approved for construction and discussions were under way with a landowner impacted by the work," Turner said.

“We’re working through the legal requirements because the road will be built in a slightly different alignment, which involves the use of private land.

“I wouldn’t want to put a timeline on it, we should have a clearer idea of what needs to be done and how long it’s going to take in a couple of weeks.

“We’ve moved as quickly as we can here. I appreciate residents are frustrated they don’t have that permanent road access."

Goughs Bay Rd has been off-limits since a deluge caused multiple slips on December 15. Photo: Supplied

Turner said the temporary access for residents should be completed in a fortnight, weather permitting, while slips on Goughs Bay Rd should be cleared within a month.

Turner revealed a review and “lessons learned” report was being compiled by city council staff.

“Then we’re keen to set up a meeting for affected residents to discuss what we did well and what we didn’t do well,” he said.