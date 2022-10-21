NZ skateboard team films epic downhill training run in Christchurch

A group of young Kiwi boarders have taken to the hills above Christchurch to prepare for the World Skate Games in November.

Their training has comprised of vigorous gym workouts and practice runs like the above video filmed in Sumner recently.

"Sumner Rd makes for a great training ground and after spending time on the hill I feel more in tune with my skating leading up to the games," said team member Zain Solanki.

"Spending the last week and a half in Christchurch to train has been great for progress and endurance.

"Christchurch has the best roads in NZ paired with some of the best views, glad to be able to train in such a landscape," said Solanki who lives in Auckland.

New Zealand's Downhill Skating team includes six men and one woman. They will fly out on November 3 for the games in Argentina.

"Being able to represent NZ in downhill skateboarding has been a dream come true," said Solanki.

The team has set up a Givealittle page to help get to the event as the World Skate Games is not funded in any form by Sport NZ.

Solanki said: "I would like to thank SA1NT.cc for personally sponsoring myself but also the team for this event, the help is hugely appreciated. Also thanks to S&G Builders for providing the team with custom TEAM NZ Downhill racing suits."