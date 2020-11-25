Odour in the east: Christchurch residents make case to move foul-smelling plant

xe4tmvmcnz3ymuyoqyhvt2zafe.jpg The Bromley plant is where the city's organic waste is processed and turned into compost. Photo: Newsline

Bromley residents are making their case to move the organic processing plant that has been stinking up their lives.

Christchurch city councillors are discussing a $17.5 million plan to upgrade the infamous source of the foul stench, with the promise it will dampen the pong.

But resident Bruce King told the Three Waters Infrastructure and Environment Committee the proposed upgrades won't make a difference.

He said the proposed upgrades won't rid the area of the stench or of the air pollution spewing from the plant.

"Spending more of ratepayers' money on a totally inappropriate present sit, is not financially wise.

"Proposed solutions will not reduce odour or greenhouse gas emissions thereby continuing to be not only a public nuisance but more importantly, a public health hazard."

King said he was appalled the issue only came to the fore after the council was issued a number of non-compliance notices.

He said it is shameful that it wasn't a concern for residents that prompted the changes but the threat of a plant closure.

The Bromley plant, which is owned by Christchurch City Council and operated by Living Earth, is where the city's organic waste, including the contents from the kerbside green bins, is processed and turned into compost.

It was identified earlier this year as a cause of the odour problems in Bromley, and the city council has been working with Living Earth to make operational changes at the plant to address the smell.

But in spite of the changes, Bromley residents are still reporting odour problems so the council is now considering options for redeveloping the plant.

The council say it will cost about $17.5 million to do the upgrade work, taking a staged approach over the next two to three years.

Council staff have recommend its assesses the odour reduction following the upgrade of the tunnels. Then if needed, it could look at:

Funding and building an additional fully ventilated structure to house the maturing and screening of the compost.

Processing green waste from the neighbouring EcoDrop transfer station and other sources within the composting tunnels, if capacity allows.

Processing green waste at another location.

Read the full Organics Processing Plant Development Options report here.