Peace Train set to make tracks

The Peace Train is moving to a new station from Sunday.

Since the start of the month, the Peace Train - gifted to Christchurch by musician Yusuf Islam - has been operating on a loop around South Hagley Park.

However, from Sunday the train will operate out of a new home at the Botanic Gardens, said Christchurch City Council parks programmes and partnership manager Kate Russell.

"We have received a bit of feedback from the public over the past month that they would prefer to have the Peace Train running in the Botanic Gardens because of the proximity to parking and other family attractions," Russell said.

The Peace Train will now operate at the Botanic Gardens. Photo: Newsline

"We have taken that feedback on board and from the beginning of October the Peace Train will be operating on a short loop through the Botanic Gardens.

"People will be able to jump on the train by the old Tea Kiosk building, near the playground."

The train will still be free to ride and will operate from 10am to 2pm every first and third Sunday of the month, except in June, July and August.