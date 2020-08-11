Person injured after head-on collision

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the crash on West Coast Rd, near the Pound Rd roundabout, in Yaldhurst about 7.20am.
"It was a head-on collision. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles."
A St John spokesman said they assessed and treated one injured person at the scene of the crash.
Police are responding to the incident, and a spokeswoman said there was a tow truck at the scene.
Traffic is now flowing freely and the road is open.