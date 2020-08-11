Person injured after head-on collision

Photo: File

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision near a Christchurch intersection this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the crash on West Coast Rd, near the Pound Rd roundabout, in Yaldhurst about 7.20am.

"It was a head-on collision. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles."

A St John spokesman said they assessed and treated one injured person at the scene of the crash.

Police are responding to the incident, and a spokeswoman said there was a tow truck at the scene.

Traffic is now flowing freely and the road is open.